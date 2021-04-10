Stacey Abrams Appointed Co-Chair Of Black Voices For Black Justice Fund

Political powerhouse Stacey Abrams has been instrumental in evoking transformative change and the Wisconsin native is taking her civic engagement efforts further. Abrams has been appointed to serve as co-chair of the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund.
"@staceyabrams role as a leader in the fight against voter suppression and of upholding the promise of democracy has been a true inspiration.” –@TenickaBoyd https://t.co/XNyEFToSWw
— The Black Voices for Black Justice Fund (@BlackVoicesOrg) April 7, 2021
The fund—which was launched in 2020—was created to address the lack of support that Black-led organizations and Black civic leaders receive from major corporations. The initiative was designed to invest in Black changemakers who are dedicated to dismantling systemic injustice, empowering disenfranchised groups and cultivating a sense of community amongst leaders to drive collective change. The fund has distributed awards and grants to an array of leaders who are fighting for political, social and economic racial equity. To date, 50 individuals have received financial support from BVBJ. Among some of the recipients are Dr. Jeanine Abrams-McLean, Vice President of the nonpartisan nonprofit Fair Count, Wisdom Amouzou, Principal of the Colorado-based Empower Community High School, Tamieka Atkins, the executive director of the voter engagement advocacy organization ProGeorgia and Paul Clifton, director of The Confluence Center; an arts center in Colorado that provides programming for underserved communities.
Abrams says she’s grateful to join BVBJ and admires the work the team has done so far to advance racial justice initiatives. “I am honored to join BVBJ because it is leading by example,” she said in a statement. “Unlike most philanthropic giving for racial justice, the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund puts Black leaders in the driver’s seat – with Black activists on the ground who understand how racism plays out in their community defining both the problem and the solutions. I’m excited to throw myself into BVBJ because I believe we will make more progress in advancing racial justice as a country if more of the philanthropic community would embrace this novel approach.” BVBJ co-chairs include actress Kerry Washington, social entrepreneur and author Wes Moore, community organizer and nonprofit executive Tenicka Boyd, Former United States Secretary of Education John B. King Jr., civil rights attorney Shavar Jeffries and nonprofit leader Jean Desravines.
News about Abrams’ involvement with the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund comes two months after she was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
Black Twitter Celebrates Marcia Fudge's 'Black Auntie Energy' During Viral Press Conference Moment
HUD Secretary Soror Marcia Fudge representing the spirit of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated at the podium and the entire room!— Dr. Lena Gould, EdD, CRNA, FAAN (@DrLenaG) March 19, 2021
I heard you the first time!!
Good Afternoon!! #1913 ♥️ https://t.co/OsnFA8Hysm
Marcia Fudge with the best Cabinet entrance of this admin so far. https://t.co/KxmM1pby9Z— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 19, 2021
Love it! 🙌🏾 Delta Sigma Theta’s Rep. Marcia Fudge ain’t playing with y’all. 💯🔺@repmarciafudge #dst1913 pic.twitter.com/DXZ6pvHYB0— Watch The Yard (@watchtheyard) March 19, 2021
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will now and forever be referenced to as Big Sister HUD— Kamala’s Bayang (@CoreyPTownsend) March 19, 2021
Marcia Fudge: good morning— Brian of Blocksley (@WeatherMane100) March 19, 2021
The press room:
*silence*
Marcia Fudge:
*clears throat*
"I said Good morning" pic.twitter.com/dZw8YbSLsp
Biiiiiitch I CACKLED 🤣☠️— Kameron Michaels (@KameronMichaels) March 19, 2021
I need to Wikipedia Miss Marcia Fudge cause I just KNOW she was a 3rd grade elementary school teacher.
👀👂🏼😂 https://t.co/WWFMytO8K4
The flashbacks! Now you KNOW we all have that ONE Auntie!— 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐃𝐊𝐀 (@roycejonesnews) March 19, 2021
HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge got the manners in the briefing room ALL the way together.
And we love to see it. 😌 pic.twitter.com/KR8fsNyDOJ
One thing y’all gonna learn about Marcia fudge is that she demands respect ✊🏿 i’ll never forget in 2016 at the Democratic national convention The Bernie Bros thought that they could boo & bully every black person that came on stage, Marcia fudge got them to shut TF up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/64uxbvam6d— 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) March 19, 2021
Somebody said she walked up like she was finna read the church ‘nouncements and I am HOWLING!!😩😂🤣😂🤣😂— Drew Comments (@sjs856) March 19, 2021
I love Sista Secretary Marcia Fudge yall! One of my favorite Redz🔺 https://t.co/8ThQAyAB7i
Good Afternoon— Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 19, 2021
to Secretary Marcia Fudge and
to Secretary Marcia Fudge ONLY.
The congregation gonna learn today. 👏🏾🤣☀️pic.twitter.com/FjVkK9fPGa
Nah Marcia Fudge ATE UP this Press Conference today. She has so much knowledge.— delonté.👟 (@dilemmv) March 18, 2021
If “speak when you’re spoken to” were a person...— Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) March 19, 2021
US Secretary of HUD Marcia Fudge ain’t playing games, y’all. 👏🏾
pic.twitter.com/cuZHQSyHLN
Stacey Abrams Appointed Co-Chair Of Black Voices For Black Justice Fund was originally published on newsone.com