Washington DC police arrested a Texas man outside the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to CNN.com, police responded to reports of a suspicious person around noon.

Police found 31-year-old Paul Murray, of San Antonio Texas, located on the 3400 block of Massachusetts Ave,

As police searched inside the vehicle, they recovered a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition.

Murray is now facing a series of weapons and ammunition charges.

