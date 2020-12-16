The Game Says 50 Cent Is the Only Artist He’d Take on in a ‘Verzuz’ Battle

The Game spoke to the L.A. Leakers about a possible “Verzuz” battle with 50 Cent.

The West Coast rapper says watching the “Verzuz” battle between Gucci Mane and Young Jeezy gave him hope that he and 50 could go head to head.

When asked what song he would launch at 50 first, the game quickly said, “300 Bars.” He then said that even without playing the big songs featuring 50, he felt he would come out solid in a “Verzuz” battle.

The Game says that 50 is the only person that could go head to head with him. Following the interview The Game’s manager Wack 100 posted on Instagram that he was trying to set the battle up.

