Gucci Mane ft. Key Glock, Foogiano & Ola Runt “Lifers,” Blueface ft. Coyote “Yea Yea” & More | Daily Visuals 7.10.20

If y’all didn’t already know it’s become hella obvious that Guwop about his guap regardless of what issues may be going on at his record label and with the recent release of his latest LP, the Machine continues to grind for that paper.

Coming through with some new visuals for “Lifers,” Gucci links up with Key Glock, Foogiano and Ola Runt to show off some big boy toys and an iced out grill. No, we don’t mean diamond encrusted fronts, we mean diamonds on his actual teeth.

From the South to the West, Blueface keeps things icey himself in the streets of LA with his mans and ‘em, Coyote while getting harassed by po-po for their clip to “Yea Yea.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dee Mula, The Audible Doctor, and more.

GUCCI MANE FT. KEY GLOCK, FOOGIANO & OLA RUNT – “LIFERS”

BLUEFACE FT. COYOTE – “YEA YEA”

DEE MULA – “BACK TO BACK”

THE AUDIBLE DOCTOR – “BITCOIN”

BROKEASF – “ZA”

HIGHTAUER, SOULCAT E-PHIFE & MARIE – “MUSIKMACHENIMBLOCK”

ROBERT EBERLE, VERSA THE BAND & DON DA MENACE – “ENOUGH”

CRIMSON TWINS – “LOAN $HARKS”

RYAN TREY – “ROLLIN”

