Teyana Taylor Talks “The Album,” Pregnancy, More Reality TV + More

R&B singer Teyana Taylor stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. The mother to be of her second child talked about her highly anticipated album called “The Album”, she discusses why she named the album that and what each song represents on her album. We had to find out how she felt about her daughter Junie spilling the beans on her pregnancy to Instagram live. Plus will Teyana and her husband Iman do reality TV again? You have to watch the full interview below:
Teyana, Sis…Why Weren’t Folks Wearing Face Masks To Your Listening Party?
Did they test everyone for covid at the door? Cuz... imma just pray teyana stays healthy. https://t.co/TdYiFQ9Ctf— king crissle (@crissles) June 18, 2020
Teyana Taylor having a listening party during a pandemic while pregnant pic.twitter.com/TOXmPAc0Wm— Kristi Yamahoochie (@_FarahFlawless) June 18, 2020
Is a listening party really necessary during a pandemic @TEYANATAYLOR 🎤? https://t.co/3bgsFmTgjv— josh (@bouncetothenext) June 18, 2020
Teyana Taylor is pregnant, in LA that’s still on a lockdown... and just threw a packed listening party. 🤦🏾♀️— alexis robinson (@_alexismarie24) June 18, 2020
Y’ALL corona is not over.
Rona’ checking shit out: pic.twitter.com/zjXybNMmCZ— 📌 (@tommiedotjpg) June 18, 2020
Teyana really had a whole party, took her daughter to it and not one person was wearing a mask. Plus she’s pregnant... pic.twitter.com/uVaSlhiKWv— Oxtail Enthusiast (@mayavado) June 18, 2020
I seen 3 people with a mask on. Teyana is pregnant & has a toddler at home. Corona is still alive & well people. Smh.— Gabby 🎀 (@xogabbyelle) June 18, 2020
Teyana and dem just said "fuck a mask" huh pic.twitter.com/k0aPtngJ23— LaChanii (@datshchick) June 18, 2020
🤭 oop! i like teyana 😩 I’m just confused why Lena has her whole ass mask down??— ☁️✨titty twister✨☁️ (@helpthebear2) June 18, 2020
My cousin went to Teyana Taylor’s listening party for her new album and I saw about 5 ppl wearing a mask. Not one of them was a celebrity smh— Dee Perdadi (@TideorDieChick) June 18, 2020
Teyana Taylor is pregnant. I don’t understand why she didn’t require every single person in that venue to wear a mask to her album release party. Whew I cringed watching that video— YO! MTV Faps! (@recogniZE_TAste) June 18, 2020
Teyana pregnant?? And she’s not even wearing a mask pic.twitter.com/XSiPm0gfn3— Monique’s Binder of Receipts (@onewhoisheard) June 18, 2020
Teyana Taylor Talks “The Album,” Pregnancy, More Reality TV + More was originally published on kysdc.com