Sister duo Chloe & Halle stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva. They dished on their latest album “Ungodly Hour,” giving fans an insight to their adult lives and what sensual looks like from the bailey sisters. Signed to Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment the sisters are showing a whole new side of themselves on their latest body of work. From music to TV The Bailey sisters are no strangers, they talked about their roles in Freeform’s hit show “Grown-ish” and Chloe’s rumored relationship with Diggy Simmons. Halle also talked about her role for Disney’s live action Little Mermaid film.

Chloe X Halle Talk New Album “Ungodly Hour”, Black Lives Matter, Dating And More was originally published on kysdc.com

