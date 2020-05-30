Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged with Second Degree Manslaughter, 3 Other Officers Charged

Why is Derek Chauvin charged with second-degree manslaughter?

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin seen in a video with his knee on George Floyd‘s neck has been arrested, according to Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.

Chauvin was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday (May 29).

The arrest comes four days after Floyd’s death sparked international protests and an uprising in Minneapolis, resulting in the burning of a police station on Thursday (May 28).

Chauvin, along with three other MPD officers who were seen on camera as Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck was fired from the MPD. Prior to his demotion, 18 complaints were made against Chauvin for various acts and items of misconduct. Only two of the 18 complaints against him were “closed with discipline.”

According to ABC News the autopsy was done on Monday. During the investigation, examiners found that “the weight placed on Floyd’s back as well as handcuffs and the way he was positioned on his back heavily impacted his diaphragm.” The autopsy was conducted by Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson. This was significant proof in the murder case of Ex-Police officer Derek Chauvin originally being charged with third-degree murder.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has increased the charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd-degree murder (June 3).

The other three officers that were on site on the death of George Floyd have been charged with 2nd-degree murder (June 3)

Protests from around the world demand justice against the other three officers to be arrested and charged in connection with his death.

After watching the news you might see someone getting charged with murder. Hence, why you are even on the internet right now searching around for some answers. Whether that criminal was charged with First, Second, or Third degree you might’ve asked yourself, which one is the worst murder charge?

Check the definition of each murder charge below.

First-Degree Manslaughter

First Degree Murder: According to Quora First degree murder is an unlawful killing with some amount of premeditation and planning. Some crimes that would classify as the first degree is,

First-degree murder is the most serious of all homicide charges as there was intent behind the killing.

Second-Degree Manslaughter

Second Degree Murder: This is a murder that is labeled as intentional murder. Second Degree is when the killer lacked any premeditation and his/her intent was just to cause bodily harm.

Third-Degree Murder

Third Degree Murder: The unlawful killing of a human being, when perpetrated without any design to effect death, by a person engaged in the perpetration of, or in the attempt to perpetrate, any felony other than” nineteen enumerated categories of felonies. Third-degree murder is only in three states which are Florida, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

Why is Derek Chauvin charged with both murder and manslaughter?

It is not unusual for prosecutors to charge a defendant with both third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, even though both crimes are similar.

Prosecutors are inclined to charge a defendant with both a serious crime and a lesser one in case prosecutors are unable to obtain a conviction on the first charge. Charging a defendant with multiple specific crimes can also result in longer jail sentences if all charges result in a guilty verdict.

