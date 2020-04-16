BREAKING: Philadelphia’s First Inmate Dies From COVID-19

Philadelphia jails have been hit by the coronavirus. An unidentified woman died Tuesday morning from complications of the coronavirus. Mayor Kenney shortly came out with a statement saying, “Any death is tragic,” Mayor Jim Kenney said at a news briefing Tuesday. “I want to remind everyone that incarcerated men and women are human beings. They are someone’s family member and friend and we owe them the dignity of acknowledging their life and their passing.”

Sources say she was rushed to the hospital Tuesday but unfortunately they did not get the chance to prevent the woman from passing. More details on the way as the story develops

