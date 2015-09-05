It’s been a little over a month since the passing of Bobbi K. After many months of fighting for her life in a coma, she died on July 22, and was buried on August 3rd.

A truly sad story, Tyler Perry, a close friend of the family shared a touching tribute to Bobbi K called A Celebration of Our Princess. Perry took to his Facebook and shared it on his page with the following note:

“The Houston estate asked if I would share this tribute that I put together for Bobbi Kristina’s private funeral. On behalf of the Brown and Houston families, we would all like to thank you for your prayers and support. God bless[.]”

See the video below. Bring out the tissues because this is sure to bring you to tears. Continue to rest peacefully sweet Bobbi K.

Tyler Perry Releases A Heartwarming Tribute Video To Bobbi K was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

