Philly Cops Found Sleeping In Patrol Car On Duty [Video]

Two Philly police officers were caught on video taking a quick nap mid-shift. The original video was uploaded by @KensingtonBeach_.

Many people were infuriated to see the lack of care that police officers showed by being asleep. This video was allegedly taken in Kensington, Philadelphia.

The two officers in the patrol car have not been identified as of yet. Residents demand further action from the Philadelphia Police Department. More news to come as the story develops.

