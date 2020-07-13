Philly Cops Found Sleeping In Patrol Car On Duty [Video]

Two Philly police officers were caught on video taking a quick nap mid-shift. The original video was uploaded by @KensingtonBeach_.
Many people were infuriated to see the lack of care that police officers showed by being asleep. This video was allegedly taken in Kensington, Philadelphia.
View this post on Instagram
Attention Brings Awareness! 2 PHILLY COPS SLEEP IN THEIR PATROL CAR PARKED under the L. My question is what do uniform cops really do in the hood for the community they work for ? Who do they protect who do they serve. I know they get to the scene of the crimes after shit already went down. I also know they cause more drama by acting like they are better then the people who they work for. Seriously tho. Please tell me what cops 👮🏻♀️ do. I’m interested to hear this. Not detectives,swat. The ones who work in the community daily. How many hrs do they spend in the car playing on phones, lil shorty’s from the hood in the wheel on da block and like u see in this video sleep #KensingtonBeach #Kensington #Philly
The two officers in the patrol car have not been identified as of yet. Residents demand further action from the Philadelphia Police Department. More news to come as the story develops.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go