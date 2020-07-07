Celebrate Blackout Day July 7th By Buying Black!

Urban One Stands With Black Business Owners. Shop with a Black Business Today & Spread the Word! #BlackOutDay

Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Philly!

Urban One is a certified minority controlled and operated African American business, founded by an African American woman.

We are acutely aware of the trillion-dollar impact of our community’s spending power and the importance of supporting and promoting black-owned businesses within our local communities.

African American families and businesses have endured the widening health and wealth disparities gap caused by systemic inequities. They have also been significantly impacted by COVID-19.

Urban One, through all of its platforms, is committed to supporting black businesses, championing black causes and remaining “unapologetically” in service to the African American community.

