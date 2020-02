YOU ARE NOW LISTENING TO THE SOUNDS OF THE ALL NEW PHILLY CHILL WHERE PHILLY COOLS OUT AT NIGHT – SUNDAY THROUGH THURSDAY! GET COZY WITH BAE WHILE LISTENING TO YOUR FAVORITE R&B HITS, ONLY ON THE ALL NEW PHILLY CHILL. LISTEN ON 100.3 WRNB.

YOU CAN DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP OR LISTEN ON YOUR SMART DEVICE!

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: