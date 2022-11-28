Mina SayWhat is an award winning Multi-Media Personality who is smart, sexy and cool. She is very outspoken and down to earth. In addition to her show "Weekends in Mina's House" on 100.3 WRNB Philly, Mina can be heard nationwide nights M-F 6p-12a ET on SIRIUSXM The Heat and she also podcasts weekly from her house. Her podcast, appropriately titled “Mina’s House,” can be found on www.MinaSayWhat.com Mina also has TV experience and was an On-Camera Contributor on Fox 29 Philadelphia for 3 years. She is bilingual and has hosted Philly’s Puerto Rican Parade since 2015, which airs on 6ABC in Philly. Mina grew up in Union City, an impoverished neighborhood in New Jersey, and is the product of a single mother home. Despite their hardships, Mina grew up in a big loving family and developed a strong passion for music, sports, and dance. She was very athletic, playing basketball, volleyball and softball, and graduated Salutatorian from high school. Mina ended up receiving a full academic scholarship to Syracuse University. Mina's radio career began as a freshman at Syracuse when she was 18 after getting involved with the college radio station. She also interned at various stations. She eventually graduated Cum Laude from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication at SU with dual majors in Television, Radio And Film/Political Science and a minor in Music Business. One week after graduation, Mina started her first big job in radio at SIRIUSXM in New York – she was 21! At the age of 25, Mina took her first Morning Show Host position in Philadelphia and woke up the Delaware Valley everyday for 6 years. She was also the voice of the weather for a Miami radio station from 2013 to 2017. In 2018, Mina returned to SIRIUSXM and landed weekends on Boom 103.9 Philly. When Mina is not on the radio, podcasting, hosting an event, at a concert or speaking at a school, you can find her giving back. She is the founder of “The Power Squad,” an all-female dance team ages 15-23, where Mina serves as a coach and mentor. She works with the Philadelphia 76ers Sixers Youth Foundation and is an ambassador for their basketball league, La Liga Del Barrio. Keep up with what’s happening in #MinasHouse and her world @MinaSayWhat