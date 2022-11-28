HomeMina SayWhat

Mina SayWhat is an award-winning Radio Host and Multi-Media Personality. She can heard on WRNB-FM 100.3 Philly weekdays in your Mid-Days 10a-3p . Her weekly podcast, Mina’s House Podcast, can be found on www.MinaSayWhat.com and all podcast platforms. She is also a feature writer for The Philadelphia Tribune.

Mina’s career in broadcast began when she was a 18-year-old freshman at Syracuse University. She is a Jersey girl and has contributed on WPVI-TV 6ABC Philadelphia and contributed weekly on WTXF-TV FOX 29 Philadelphia. Mina has also appeared nationwide on The Rachael Ray Show and featured on Inside Edition, Cardi B’s E! True Hollywood Story, Oxygen’s Sisterhood Of Hip Hop and BET’s Hustle In BK. Mina is bilingual and has been the stage host of the Philly Puerto Rican Day Parade since 2014. The parade airs yearly on 6ABC in Philadelphia. Mina is also a voice-over talent and was recently heard at the Philadelphia Zoo as the voice of the audio key boxes.

Mina is also a new mom to a baby girl. Follow her @MinaSayWhat

