WPHI
HomeWPHI

Millennial Christian

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER

Straight from the 215, Millennial Christian has always had a love for everything pop culture! MC began her media career as an intern for different media outlets in the Philadelphia and New York market before working her way up as an on-air personality. She graduated from La Salle University with a degree in Communication and has hit the ground running ever since! Disney’s ABC, Fox 29, and The New York Post are some of the many media outlets where she worked curating local and national content. Her North Philadelphia upbringing also plays a major role in her story-telling. Millennial Christian makes it a priority to connect with her listeners by providing a platform and voice to the voiceless.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Latest On 1039hiphop.com
Philly Black Owned Business Destroyed During Riot
North Philly Native Elliot Broaster’s Business Destroyed During…
06.01.20
Pardi
Pardison Fontaine Loves Collaborating With Powerful Female Artists
12.02.19
kur
Philly’s Own Kur & Mina SayWhat Talk “Shakur”…
12.18.20
Rocky
Interview: Philly’s Hottest Rapper, Rocky, & Mina SayWhat…
12.18.20
Sim Santana
Boom Philly Radio Personalities Uncovers Philly's Star: SimxSantana
11.12.19
Close