Straight from the 215, Millennial Christian has always had a love for everything pop culture! MC began her media career as an intern for different media outlets in the Philadelphia and New York market before working her way up as an on-air personality. She graduated from La Salle University with a degree in Communication and has hit the ground running ever since! Disney’s ABC, Fox 29, and The New York Post are some of the many media outlets where she worked curating local and national content. Her North Philadelphia upbringing also plays a major role in her story-telling. Millennial Christian makes it a priority to connect with her listeners by providing a platform and voice to the voiceless.

