KillSing is a Philly native who began her DJ career as an undergrad at Temple University. A long way from TU’s Welcome Week Fest, in 4 shorts years, KillSing has gone on to establish herself through events like Nicki Night and has most recently become Tierra Whack’s official DJ. Most commonly viewed as the intersection of music and fashion, when Killsing isn’t playing at a concert, she is working as an assistant Merchandiser for Urban Outfitters.

