DJ Supreme View Full Schedule DJ Supreme

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Maybin developed a passion for music at an early age. By the age of 15, he was already demonstrating his skills at clubs in Baltimore, D.C., Philadelphia, and New York.

Maybin’s talent and dedication quickly propelled him into the spotlight. He has performed at major venues both across the country and internationally. He is known for his ability to seamlessly blend genres, creating electrifying sets that keep the dance floor moving.

In addition to his DJ skills, Maybin is also a gifted on-air personality. He is currently the “Professor Supreme” on the syndicated Amanda Seales show, where he engages listeners with his wit and knowledge of music. He also demonstrates his versatility and technical expertise as audio engineer and producer for the show.

Maybin is a graduate of Delaware State University and a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He received a degree in both radio and television production, which has served him well in his career.

His talent, passion, and dedication has earned him a place among the industry’s most respected figures. As he continues to captivate audiences across the nation, Maybin’s legacy as a Professor of music and an outstanding turntablist has cemented his place in the world of entertainment.

In his infamous words and Baltimore rhetoric: “It’s all about the muuusic.”

Maybin is an inspiration to aspiring artists and a role model for young people everywhere. He is a shining example of what can be achieved with hard work, dedication, and a passion for music

A multi-talented artist who has made great strides in his career in radio. He is a highly skilled DJ, a captivating on-air personality, and a gifted audio engineer. The founder and creator of BeMore Creative LLC., a production company for all of your music, radio imaging, commercial productions, podcast production and more.