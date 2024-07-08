DJ H Vidal

Sir Hamilton Vidal Newton, born in Reading PA, started deejaying in 1988. Radio career began in 1999. Vidal’s Radio Career began in Charleston SC, to Tampa FL and Kileen Texas. Multiple appearances on BET’s Rap City the Basement, tour dates with Dave Chappelle, Tour DJ for Bubba Sparxxx, heard on over 10 radio stations across the country, voiceover actor who is currently the branding voice for many stations across the globe and his voice can be heard on many national and international promos.