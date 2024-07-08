Listen Live

DJ H Vidal

DJ H Vidal- Radio One Philadelphia DJs

Source: R1 / R1

Sir Hamilton Vidal Newton, born in Reading PA, started deejaying in 1988.  Radio career began in 1999. Vidal’s Radio Career began in Charleston SC, to Tampa FL and Kileen Texas.  Multiple appearances on BET’s Rap City the Basement, tour dates with Dave Chappelle, Tour DJ for Bubba Sparxxx, heard on over 10 radio stations across the country, voiceover actor who is currently the branding voice for many stations across the globe and his voice can be heard on many national and international promos.

Be sure to follow DJ H Vidal on social media @djhvidal  and @sirhamiltonnewton

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks 40 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Police officer, man and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation or back in night, warning and danger sign. Forensic inspection, person or detective with security for robbery, murder and no entry 10 items
Local

[WATCH] Philadelphia Police Officer Goes Viral for Arresting Twin Brother

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Dreamville Festiville 2019 10 items
Entertainment

Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole’s Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]

Paul George Travel Guide: 10 Places 'Podcast P' has to Visit in Philly 10 items
Local

Paul George Travel Guide: 10 Places ‘Podcast P’ has to Visit in Philly

RNB FEst 2024 Thank You Promo Graphics
Local

We Listen to Our Listeners: Tell Us Who Should Be At Celebrating Sisterhood and RNB Fest 2025 to win Apple AirPods and $100 spending cash

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro 16 items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close