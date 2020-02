Other fun facts about Asia: She is a Patriots fan. • The highlight of her career was meeting Prince at the 2006 BET Awards and interviewing one of her idols, Lalah Hathaway. • She was a competitive gymnast for 6 ½ years. She was a cheerleader. • BAPS is her favorite movie, and Octavia Butler is one of her favorite authors. • And she was in the marching band for 8 years…don’t laugh

Also On WRNB 100.3 Philly: