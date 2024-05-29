Yung Miami Says She Never Got Golden Showers From Diddy, X Is Still Pissed Off

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami turned heads and raised eyebrows in 2023 when she confessed during a Q&A session that she allowed her ex-lover Sean “Diddy” Combs to perform golden showers with her. This past weekend, Yung Miami said she never allowed Diddy to do the act and claimed she only said so to sell her drinking card game, Resha Roulette.

This past Sunday (May 26), Yung Miami took to X, formerly Twitter, where she often engages with fans and detractors alike with the same passion and walked back the statement she made last year on her REVOLT talk show Caresha Please regarding Diddy and golden showers. By now, we shouldn’t have to explain what golden showers are, right? Right. So let’s get into how this latest bit of discussion popped off.

The City Girls rapper and social media star asked her followers a rather innocent question via X and things were flowing well until one user got out of pocket.

“Do you remember why you fell in love with me????” read YM’s X reply, with a Nicki Minaj stan account replying “When I found out you loved getting pissed on.”

YM replied to the stan account with, “A n*gga NEVER EVER PEE’D on ME! I did that tp promote my card game [and] it did exactly what I needed to do!”

Of course, X being the petty sleuths they are, pulled out receipts to prove that YM was either lying or misremembering the moment.

For a brief moment, fans looking to throw stones behind their computer screens took the exchange as a moment to dump on YM and dress her down as social media fans often aim to do.

Overall, Yung Miami didn’t seem phased by the attacks and shot it down while continuing to move on and live her life out loud with several of her fans praising her looks and new music.

Check out some of the reactions below.

