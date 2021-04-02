Yung Joc’s Ridiculous Attempt At Joining The Beard Gang Had Twitter In Stitches

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Yung joc coming through with the auntie that works at T-mobile as a costumer service agent hair cut pic.twitter.com/54gVKCw2WW — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 6, 2019

The rap artist turned reality television star/radio personality has got Twitter reacting again. This time it’s not about the hair on his head, but the hair on his face. Photos of the rapper getting a haircut hit timelines and what has folks talking about the flicks is that Joc went from having no facial hair in one photo to having a full beard.

One thing about Young Joc is that he's going to do him no matter what. How do ya'll feel about beard units? pic.twitter.com/4leuz0E4ND — EvanAlexanderGrooming (@EAGrooming) April 1, 2021

Now granted, Joc is not the first person to ever throw on a lace front beard or hair. The idea has been floating around since 2019 and had women say I know you f*****g lying.

So guys are deceiving us now huh? pic.twitter.com/9kZFmaWIvV — bolaji (@noble_bj) December 18, 2019

men illusion lacefront beard and mustache

#kishalarohair#kishalaro#chocolatecole#dallasbarber#dallasbarbercollege pic.twitter.com/KOH11wcxmM — texas barber tutoring (@22precision) November 20, 2016

It seemed like Joc was trying to make it a serious thing. In a recent Instagram Live session, the “It’s Going Down” crafter joked about his faux beard telling folks to “Put your face on Live for a thousand dollars.” He even looked like he was considering shaving it off before concluding the fake hair is here to stay for the time being.

But, it hilariously turned out to be some sort of prank becuase he did show up to work the following day, and the ridiculous-looking facial hair was gone.

Still, we thoroughly enjoyed the initial reactions to Joc’s struggle beard.

Yung Joc is a prime example that beards ain’t for everybody 😂 — Float . (@YoVeee5) April 1, 2021

