YouTuber Couple Facing Backlash For ‘Rehoming’ Adopted Son From China

As if there wasn’t enough (white) outrage on the internet right now, a YouTuber has landed herself in the line of fire after “rehoming” her adopted son.

Myka Stauffer posted a video Tuesday, alongside husband James Stauffer, informing her 717,000 YouTube subscribers of the decision to give up Huxley.

The Stauffers adopted Huxley from China back in 2017. In addition to a brain cyst and brain tumor, Huxley was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder level 3 after they brought him home to the United States.

“There’s not an ounce of our body that doesn’t want Huxley with all of our being. There wasn’t a minute that I didn’t try our hardest,” she said in the video, later adding, “Do I feel like a failure as a mom? 500 percent. So when we get insidious, hurtful comments, it really makes it hurt worse.”

The couple shared the child’s team of doctors recommended he be with a family that’s better equipped to care for him. Stauffer said Huxley is now with his forever family.

“He is thriving. He is really happy, doing really well. His new mommy has medical, professional training and it’s a really good fit,” she explained.

Still, the Stauffer’s decision is drawing criticism from around the world. Check out some of the reactions below.

