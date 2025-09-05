Listen Live
News

Young Thug’s “Closing Arguments” Leak Surfaces, Calls Out Gunna As A Rat

Published on September 5, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young Thug has broken his silence on the snitching allegations with a leak of his new track, “Closing Arguments.”

In what many are calling his most direct and aggressive response yet, Thug doesn’t hold back, calling out several former YSL affiliates by name. In a jaw-dropping moment that instantly went viral, he raps, “Gunna a rat, Woody a rat, Yak a rat,”* taking aim at some of the most talked-about figures tied to his ongoing RICO case.

While Thugger has previously hinted at his disappointment with Gunna taking a plea deal, this marks the first time he’s directly addressed it in his music. The two were once seen as brothers in the industry, making the fallout even more dramatic. Thug makes it clear, however, that despite what people may say, he stands firm in his own innocence and loyalty. On the track, he raps, “N*ggas real rats inside this motherf*cker, I did what I did to try my best to get my brother out the situation but don’t get it confused — ain’t no rat in me, kid, at all.”

Related Stories

The track has already sparked controversy, with notorious internet troll and rapper 6ix9ine chiming in. He mocked Thug on social media, saying, “I’m driving to the studio right now, I didn’t know a rat can call someone else a rat.” As expected, the internet is split, some praising Thug’s loyalty, others calling out the hypocrisy.

Either way, the streets are talking.

Young Thug’s “Closing Arguments” Leak Surfaces, Calls Out Gunna As A Rat  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Guwop mode

2. Full list of everyone Slime mentioned

3. Is this facts?

4. Some aren’t feeling Young Thug’s “Closing Arguments”

5. Thug’s voice changes are A1

6. The hate is real

7. Facts or…?

8. Mixed reactions on Young Thug’s leak of “Closing Argument”

9. Is Thug the bear?

10. Team Thugger is riding

More from Philly's R&B station
More From RnB Philly
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
69 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
165 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close