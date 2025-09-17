Young Thug has once again managed to turn a viral moment into pure entertainment gold.

During a recent tell-all interview with Big Bank, the Atlanta rapper dropped the now-infamous line “whoopty do” with so much emotion and sarcasm that the internet hasn’t stopped laughing since. The way he said it with conviction instantly made it meme-worthy. Skits, edits, and remixes popped up all over social media, and the phrase has quickly become part of everyday slang for fans and creators alike.

Never one to waste momentum, Thugger is already capitalizing on the buzz. He just previewed a brand new song titled “Whoopty Do,” clearly inspired by the viral moment. Fans are calling it a smart move, with many praising him for “hitting the iron while it’s hot” and turning laughter into hype for new music. But the fun hasn’t come without drama.

Thugger has also been in the headlines recently due to leaked jail phone calls, which have stirred up the internet and the music industry. In the calls, he mentions several big names, including GloRilla, Drake, Lil Baby, and more, leading to tons of speculation and gossip online.

One call in particular caught a lot of attention, a conversation where Thug allegedly confessed to having a woman at his house the night before he went to prison, a woman his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist apparently didn’t know about. Well, she definitely knows now, and fans have been watching closely to see how she reacts.

Whether it’s viral quotes, unexpected leaks, or new music, Young Thug remains in the spotlight, proving once again that he knows how to stay relevant, even behind bars.

Young Thug Turns Viral ‘Whoopty Do’ Moment Into A Song was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Whoopty Do Remix? 2. Tough crowd 3. Spider got one fan rockin’ with it 4. Whoopty Do dance challenge? 5. Damm Thug going out sad? 6. He’s on to something 7. Wow 8. It’s that bad? 9. L song 10. The people have spoken, Spider