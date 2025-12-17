Listen Live
Meet The Thuggers: Young Thug Proposes To Mariah The Scientist

Meet The Thuggers: Young Thug Proposes To Mariah The Scientist On Stage

Published on December 17, 2025
Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young Thug got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, and she said yes.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet Mr. and Mrs. Spider. During Young Thug’s Hometown Hero concert in Atlanta, the rapper took a major step and proposed to Mariah The Scientist. Catching the Burning Blue singer completely off guard while she was performing, the music suddenly stopped as the words “Will you marry me?” appeared on the backdrop screen.

Mariah turned around to see Thugger down on one knee, asking her, “Whatcha say?” She responded by asking him to put the ring on her finger, confirming that the two are officially getting married.

After overcoming several obstacles throughout their relationship, the couple now appears ready to take the next step. In a recent interview, the Spread Thin singer made it clear that commitment was important to her before starting a family.

“I just want a commitment that doesn’t involve an obligation to a baby. I just want it to be out of love, not out of responsibility.”

Back in October, breakup rumors surfaced following an alleged jail call between Young Thug and a friend, where he seemingly admitted to being with another woman prior to being locked up. However, those rumors appeared to be put to rest on the night of Mariah’s birthday (Oct. 27), when the rapper was spotted celebrating with her, and the two looked very much intact.

Following last night’s surprise proposal, fans took to social media to share their reactions to Young Thug popping the question to Mariah The Scientist.

