You Get A Book! You Get A Book! Oprah Has Celebrities Hype About Ta-Nehisi Coates’ New Novel

If you don’t have Ta-Nehisi Coates’ new book The Water Dancer, you need to pick it up, like….TOMORROW.

Oprah has been stanning for the novel ever since she announced it as the first book for her new Apple TV+ original series Oprah’s Book Club.

“It is one of the best books I’ve ever read in my entire life, right up there in the Top 5,” she told her bestie Gayle King, on CBS This Morning on Monday.

The Water Dancer is Coates’ first novel, and it’s a sci-fi story about Hiram Walker, a man born into slavery on a Virginia plantation. He discovers he has a power called Conduction that lets him manipulate time and space. His journey leads him out of his life as one of the “Tasked” and into a world of resistance fighters and abolitionists.

“I was enthralled, I was devastated. I felt hope, I felt gratitude, I felt joy — I mean, it’s the range of emotions,” Oprah said of the book. “That’s why I think it has everything that a novel is supposed to.”

@Oprah's highly-anticipated new book club selection is #TheWaterDancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates! The book tells the story of a young man born into bondage on a plantation, who is gifted with a mysterious power. "It is one of the best books I've ever read." — Oprah

Coates is known for such work as his acclaimed 2015 non-fiction book Between the World and Me and his run as the author of the Black Panther comic series.

The Water Dancer was released on September 24. Coates is set to discus the novel with Oprah on November 1 in the premiere episode of her Book Club show.

Until then, Oprah has been spreading the gospel like a hometown evangelist, getting ALL the celebs to read Coates’ book. Scroll down to find out who’s been keeping their head in the pages!

