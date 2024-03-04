RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Xbox is back with another collaboration, and you don’t have to enter a contest to get your hands on this special edition of the Xbox Series X.

Contrary to what many Xbox fans thought, the Microsoft-owned company is still pumping out consoles. Following the release of the first-ever Dune: Part Two-inspired floating controller paired with the Xbox Series S console, Xbox is teaming up with Nickelodeon for a collaboration that should have happened long ago.

Partnering with Best Buy Drops via the Best Buy mobile app, Xbox, Paramount Game Studios, and GameMill are coming together for the Xbox Series X – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle, and yes you can buy it.

The bundle includes a custom-designed Xbox Series X console inspired by the cartoon icon SpongeBob SquarePants, rocking his signature smile and ecstatic arms while rocking his Krusty Krab uniform.

The controller that comes in the bundle features a montage of all of your favorite Spongebob characters, including Patrick Star, Mr. Krabs, Spongebob’s loyal pet Gary, Squidward, and the diabolical Plankton.

Oh, and there will also be a digital download of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 in the box.

Unfortunately, the bundle will be limited, but you don’t have to enter a contest to get your hands on it. It will cost $699 and will be available at 8 am PST on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Still, this is a good sign that Xbox is hearing our cries and is finally selling these limited consoles.

So, if you’re going to make a valiant attempt at getting your hands on the Spongebob Xbox Series X, we wish you luck.

Hit the gallery below for more photos.

Xbox Is Dropping A Spongebob Xbox Series X & Yes, You Can Buy It was originally published on hiphopwired.com