WNBA & NBA Players Can Hoop Together In ‘NBA 2K26’s MyTEAM Mode

The WNBA’s presence in the NBA 2K video game franchise continues to grow.

For the first time in an NBA 2K game, WNBA and NBA hoopers will hit the courts together, thanks to the W now being a part of the MyTEAM mode.

So now you will have the ability to pair your favorite WNBA superstar like Angel Reese, Caitlin Clarke, or A’ja Wilson alongside your favorite NBA players like Steph Curry, LeBron James, or A’ja’s boo thang, Bam Adebayo, just for fun.

The exciting news was announced in the latest NBA 2K26 Courtside Report narrated by Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers and Visual Concepts, which is also accompanied by a new sizzle trailer, showcasing this year’s updated MyTEAM mode.

Other New Features Coming To NBA 2K26’s MyTEAM Mode

But that’s not all, other new features players can look forward to include all-new Game Changer cards, 5v5 Co-Op with All-Star Team-Up, a new weekly $10,000 King of the Court Tournament, a return of 2K15 Sunset Beach in Triple Threat Park at night, new Breakout: Gauntlet game mode, and so much more.

“MyTEAM is where competition meets a basketball fan’s wildest imagination,” said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “By integrating the WNBA into one of our most popular modes, we’re not only giving players the opportunity to customize their all-time dream rosters but shining a spotlight on some of the game’s most iconic hoopers. We’re looking forward to giving our players a new and deeper way to engage with the WNBA. But there is so much more coming to MyTEAM this year – from All-Star Team-Up to new weekly cash prizes in King of the Court, there have never been more ways to compete with friends and win big.”

