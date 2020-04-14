Wiz Khalifa Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of ‘Kush & OJ’ Mixtape, Vinyl Release Announced

Wiz Khalifa made a successful transition from a promising upstart in the blog and mixtape era to becoming a household name and unexpected crossover star. Today marks the 10th anniversary of his celebrated Kush & Orange Juice (stylized as Kush & OJ) mixtape and he’s partnered with some old friends to repackage the release from the digital realm into the form of vinyl.
Just ahead of his double-platinum major-label debut album Rolling Papers, Kush & OJ established Khalifa as a leader of his era’s burgeoning youth movement. The Taylor Gang honcho brought all of his formidable talent and penchant for melody together for the mixtape, which many fans have praised since its release.
Partnering with Rostrum Records, Khalifa will re-release Kush & OJ on wax which fans can pre-order, marking a first for the stoner classic. Across the album, the Pittsburgh spitter shows off his chemistry with fellow Pittsburgh native Sledgren, Cardo, and Big K.R.I.T., who appears on the track “Glass House” alongside Khalifa’s frequent collaborator and fellow weed enthusiast Curren$y.
“Glass House is a crowd favorite. We created a moment with that record, know what I’m saying? 2010, SXSW. It happened so organically and then wiz reached out like, ‘Yo I wanna put this on Kush & Orange Juice,’ and that was my first introduction to a lot of his fan base,” K.R.I.T. says in a press statement. “Its been crazy since then — between going on tour and performing it every time we hit the stage together. That’s what timeless music is all about. Because now, it’s 2020, the 10 year anniversary and that record still goes up you feel me?”
Cardo adds, “The sound of the project presented something refreshing to the music world and Wizzle Man being who he is made everyone look unique in their own way, from me, to Sledgren, to Juliano. The project showed the world some fly sh*t and had the whole world up in smoke literally. It was such an honor to be a part of this timeless project, what a time this was for all of us. Happy 10 year anniversary Kush & OJ.”
To pre-order the Kush & OJ vinyl, click here. Keep scrolling to see reactions to the release’s anniversary.
—
Photo: Getty
Wiz Khalifa Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of ‘Kush & OJ’ Mixtape, Vinyl Release Announced was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
10 Years Ago Today, Wiz Khalifa Dropped His Classic Mixtape “Kush & Orange Juice” 🍃🍊— DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) April 14, 2020
[@WizKhalifa @TaylorGang @RealTaylorGang]
Is This His Best Mixtape To Date? pic.twitter.com/dCTyQAKR43
2.
Pedal to the medal always jammed 💨🍊 @wizkhalifa #KushandOJ #tenyears pic.twitter.com/b9W32onEkl— Alicia Louise 🏁 (@LECEY_DIVINE) April 14, 2020
3.
4.
major #kushandorangejuice type of morning! Happy anniversary! 🍊💨Hope everyone rolled up 10 doobies this am!— Will Dzombak (@RealTaylorGang) April 14, 2020
5.
bringing this back to the timeline in honor of “Kush & OJ” 10 year birthday @wizkhalifa @TaylorGang #TGOD 🍊💨 pic.twitter.com/zV0O8chDNp— tatyana (@TatyanaSounds) April 14, 2020
6.
7.
If you ain't smoking to kush and oj today you were never TGOD— D'andre (@Dwoods575) April 14, 2020
8.
Kush & OJ came out 10 years ago today. What a time.— KY. (@4vrky_) April 14, 2020
9.
Kush and OJ came out 10 years ago today that shit really kicked off the decade— Brody!🌴 (@PhilDeezNuts) April 14, 2020
10.
Kush + OJ also aged unbelievably well— Food4Bees (@NewTypeJosh) April 14, 2020
11.
Today Kush and Oj Day So LIGHT THE FUCK UP— Billie Fucking Essco (@ChaseDinero) April 14, 2020
12.
Kush & OJ 10 year anniversary— Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) April 14, 2020
Thank you @wizkhalifa
13.
as im patiently waiting on my kush & oj vinyl happy birthday to the wiz khalifa mixtape that changed the game 🍊🍃 pic.twitter.com/FMpBdVVaAW— cheriseeee (@yourCheriseAmor) April 14, 2020
14.
Classic mixtape! It’s only right that the 10th anniversary of Kush & OJ falls 4/20. Mezmorized was my favorite song for the longest time. Thanks for creating the vibe for my sophomore & junior year of college @wizkhalifa https://t.co/5YX8UhTlvt— Nick (@NickRob90) April 14, 2020
15.
Happy anniversary to the tape that changed my life @wizkhalifa #KushandOJ— HighPilot✈️ (@iDrankSEAGRAMS) April 14, 2020