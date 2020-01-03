31 years ago today,made his debut as a television show host. The Arsenio Hall Show in the early ’90s was must-see television. From landmark cultural moments, interviews and more, the show was a staple in black households and much of mainstream America for the better part of six seasons.

If you were anyone in Black Hollywood, you made sure to stop by Arsenio’s couch and breakdown whatever was on your mind. The show became synonymous with black talent and superstars of the era, whether it be a controversial interview with Minister Louis Farrakhan to a conversation with Magic Johnson one day after Magic revealed to the world he was HIV positive.

Hall’s wit and exploding popularity in the wake of Coming To America make him a star and The Arsenio Hall Show a forebear to late-night gigs hosted by black talent or shows down the line. Relive some of Arsenio’s best moments below.

Why The Arsenio Hall Show Was A Gamechanger was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com