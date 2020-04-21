Who Is Tori Brixx? Meet Sexy Model Turned DJ [Photos]

Since you are here, you are probably asking. Who is Tori Brixx?! The Texas native is a Model, DJ, actress, and super mom! Many people in the hip-hop world know her as rapper Rich The Kid’s girlfriend and baby mother. Brixx has racked up over 3 million followers on Instagram for her multi-talents. Did we mention she is drop-dead gorgeous!

Check out some of our favorite photos of Tori Brixx below.

