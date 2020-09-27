Lil Wayne and new girlfriend Denise Bidot made it official in June via Instagram shortly after the rapper broke off his engagement with his fiance plus-size model and body positivity activist La’Tecia Thomas in early 2020.

Months later the pair seems to be going strong as Instagram posts indicate Bidot planned a birthday getaway for the couple. Bidot posted a flick with her man on a private jet. Hours later Wayne posted a pic of a tropical sunset with the caption, “Thank you” Bidot replied in the comments with a string of emojis.

Who is Lil Wayne’s new girlfriend Denise Bidot?

Denise Bidot is a Miami born model who became the first plus-size model to walk the runway for two straight-size brands during New York Fashion Week. You may have seen Bidot featured in campaigns for Nordstrom, Forever21, Target, Old Navy, Lane Bryant, Levi’s, Macy’s. Bidot also has television credits including nuvoTV’s Curvy Girls, HBO’s Habla Women, and Yahoo! En Español web series Mama vs. Mama.

In 2016, Bidot used her platforms to launch a lifestyle movement called “There Is No Wrong Way to Be a Woman”. In December 2016 she went viral after a picture of her wearing a two-piece bathing suit in Lane Bryant’s new resort collection ad campaign with the photo unretouched showing her stretch marks.

See photos of Lil Wayne and his girlfriend Denise Bidot below!

Is La’Tecia Thomas Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend or Fiancé? [PHOTOS]

Crikey: Lil Wayne Allegedly Engaged To Curvy Australian-Indian Model La’Tecia Thomas

Lauren London Posts Photo Of Her Son With Lil Wayne On Instagram–Sort Of

Lauren London: My Son Isn’t The Result Of A One Night Stand; Engaged To Lil Wayne

Who Is Lil Wayne’s Girlfriend in 2020? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com