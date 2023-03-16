WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta has generated thousands on thousands of hits throughout the year. Artists like T.I., Jeezy, Outkast, Migos & many more have had the clubs in a headlock. We also can’t forget about Crime Mob Knock If You Buck now!! Check out the full bracket. We want to know what song is THE Atlanta theme song.

Vote Now!

Check out some of our favorite ATL anthems below!

Who Has The Most Legendary ATL Anthem?! [Vote Now] was originally published on hotspotatl.com