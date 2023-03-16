Celebrity News

Who Has The Most Legendary ATL Anthem?! [Vote Now]

Published on March 16, 2023
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Atlanta has generated thousands on thousands of hits throughout the year. Artists like T.I., Jeezy, Outkast, Migos & many more have had the clubs in a headlock. We also can’t forget about Crime Mob Knock If You Buck now!! Check out the full bracket. We want to know what song is THE Atlanta theme song.

Vote Now!


Check out some of our favorite ATL anthems below!

RELATED: Atlanta Falcons New Hype Song Has Twitter ROLLIN’

RELATED: Pi Day: ATL’s Best Black-Owned Pizzeria, Ryan Cameron’s “Dough Boy Pizza”

RELATED: Birthday Bash ATL 2023: Tickets On Sale NOW! [CLICK HERE]

HOMEPAGE

Who Has The Most Legendary ATL Anthem?! [Vote Now]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Outkast – Player’s Ball

2. T.I. – What you know

3. Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz – Get Low (feat. Ying Yang Twins)

4. Goodie Mob – Dirty South

5. Pastor Troy – No Mo Play In G.A.

6. Kris Kross – Jump

7. Ludacris – What’s Your Fantasy ft. Shawnna

8. Waka Flocka Flame – O Let’s Do It

9. Young Dro – Shoulder Lean (feat. T.I.)

10. Rich Gang ft. Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan – Lifestyle

11. UNK – WALK IT OUT VIDEO

12. Shop Boyz – Party Like A Rock Star

13. Future – March Madness

Close