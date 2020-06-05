Philly Healthcare Workers Take A Knee For #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives [Photos]

Philly healthcare workers from hospitals all around the city have come together for a great cause. The new hashtag #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives represents healthcare workers that are standing up for Black Lives. Many healthcare workers chose to step out of the hospital to take an 8 minute moment of silence for George Floyd and the many others wrongfully killed innocent black men and women. Hospitals like Penn Medicine, Einstein Health, Temple Health, and many more made an appearance.

Check out some of the photos from today’s #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives movement.

