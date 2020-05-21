Cole Sprouse is a 27-year-old actor who came to fame playing Cody on Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and current portrays Jughead Jones on The CW’s Riverdale—and he’s a white guy. So Twitter was quite confused when photos of Sprouse appeared where he resembled Black actor Terrence Howard

It began yesterday (May 20), when Sprouse shared photos from a shoot with photographer Alex Hainer. Maybe it was the lighting or a tan, but homie damn sure looks like Lucious from Empire, just saying.

Twitter immediately took note, and started asking questions and cracking a whole lot of jokes. Because…this is what Twitter does, mayne.

Um can someone explain my Cole Sprouse, right, get this, LOOKS LIKE FUCKING TERRANCE HOWARD pic.twitter.com/X2O5t8BLdL — 𝖘𝖆𝖑𝖔𝖒𝖊 (@_salome06_) May 21, 2020

You can’t front, the resemblance is rather uncanny.

Cole Sprouse was named after singer Nat King Cole, but that doesn’t really matter here.

Why Cole Sprouse look like Terrance Howard ?😂 pic.twitter.com/8VlxpcVjnJ — 🐺Nℹ️CK🐺2️⃣7️⃣ (@JOKER_OF_JOKERS) May 21, 2020

There is also a contingent of folk noting the Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio vibes. Peep some of the best reactions below.

Seeing why Terrance Howard is trending with Cole Sprouse, Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio. I just can’t with late night Twitter 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/aUxEoEyaFK — Tenacious Aych (@AychTenacious) May 21, 2020

White Actor Cole Sprouse Looks Like Terrence Howard, Twitter Confused Mayne was originally published on hiphopwired.com