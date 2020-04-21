Where Are They Now? The Cast Of ‘Love & Basketball’ Then and Now [PHOTOS]

20 years later, Love and Basketball is still widely named one of our favorite black love stories. Monica Wright and Quincy McCall quickly became #CoupleGoals when the friends-turned-lovers showed us at a young age how to deal with love, friendships and passion.

Debuting on April 16 in 2000, the legendary film’s story pulls at the heartstrings as we watched childhood friends organically fall in love to become life companions sharing their drive for basketball. The movie is star-studded with well-known actors like Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps, Regina Hall, and more.

After 20 years, here’s what the cast is up to now…

