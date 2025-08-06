The 1980s gave us big hair, neon fashion, and unforgettable music — including some catchy one-hit wonders that still live rent-free in our heads. But whatever happened to the artists behind those iconic hits?

Let’s take a look at where some of the most memorable one-hit wonders of the ’80s are now.

Where Are They Now? One-Hit Wonders of the ’80s was originally published on b1057.com

1. Toni Basil – “Mickey” (1981) “Oh Mickey, you’re so fine…” This cheerleader anthem hit #1 in the U.S., but Toni Basil never landed another major chart hit. Today, she’s still active in the entertainment industry as a choreographer and director.

2. Dexys Midnight Runners – “Come On Eileen” (1982) This UK group topped charts with their upbeat, fiddle-filled tune. While they faded from the U.S. spotlight, frontman Kevin Rowland continued performing and even revived the band under the original name “Dexys.”

3. Soft Cell – “Tainted Love” (1981) Soft Cell hit it big with their synth-pop cover of “Tainted Love.” Though they split in the mid-’80s, Marc Almond went on to a solo career, and the duo has reunited for tours and new material in recent years.

4. A-ha – “Take On Me” (1985) Though A-ha is considered a one-hit wonder in the U.S., the band remained hugely successful in Europe. They still tour, and their animated music video remains one of the most iconic of all time.

5. 🎶 Nena – “99 Luftballons” (1983) This anti-war German hit crossed over into American pop charts, but Nena didn’t have another U.S. hit. In Germany, though, she remained a pop star and TV personality well into the 2000s.

6. Baltimora – “Tarzan Boy” (1985) Known for its jungle-inspired chorus, “Tarzan Boy” made Baltimora an ’80s staple. Sadly, lead singer Jimmy McShane passed away in 1995, but the song continues to resurface in movie soundtracks and commercials.

7. Rockwell – “Somebody’s Watching Me” (1984) Rockwell, son of Motown founder Berry Gordy, found fame with this paranoid track featuring Michael Jackson on the chorus. Despite the star-studded help, Rockwell faded from the spotlight soon after and mostly stayed out of the public eye.

8. Twisted Sister – “We’re Not Gonna Take It” (1984) Though they had other songs, this rebellious anthem defined them. Dee Snider went on to host radio shows, act, and even testify in front of Congress about music censorship.

9. Animotion – “Obsession” (1984) “Obsession” lit up dance floors across the U.S., but Animotion couldn’t replicate its success. However, their song has lived on in pop culture—featured in shows, games, and commercials for decades.