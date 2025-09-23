Listen Live
When the Sky Opens: An R&B Soundtrack for the ‘Rapture’

Published on September 23, 2025

Grace For The World

When the Sky Opens: An R&B Soundtrack for the Rapture

1. Al Green – Take Me to the River

2. Sam Cooke – A Change Is Gonna Come

3. Aretha Franklin – Precious Lord, Take My Hand

4. Marvin Gaye – God Is Love

5. The Clark Sisters – You Brought the Sunshine

6. Beyoncé – Spirit (from The Lion King: The Gift)

7. H.E.R. – Lord Is Coming (with YBN Cordae)

8. Leon Bridges – River

9. Kierra Sheard – Hang On

10. Janelle Monáe – Americans

11. D’Angelo – The Charade

12. Lauryn Hill – Final Hour

13. Maxwell – Ascension (Don’t Ever Wonder)

14. Frank Ocean – At Your Best (You Are Love) (cover of the Isley Brothers)

15. Daniel Caesar – Blessed

16. The Weeknd – Save Your Tears (fits a rapture/post-apocalypse mood)

17. Sade – Pearls

18. Alicia Keys – Holy War

19. Miguel – Candles in the Sun

