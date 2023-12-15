The holiday spirit fills us up with cheer and time off to binge watch our favorite Black sitcoms. The nostalgia is real with this special ‘What to Watch’ list of holiday inspired episodes from classic Black sitcoms. Check out 10 special holiday themed episodes inside that will surely get you in the spirit.
What better way to spend your time off than with some holiday nostalgia? While you prepare to spend time with family around the Christmas tree, put on some of your favorite Black sitcoms like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Martin,” “Family Matters,” “Girlfriends,” “The Game,” “Living Single” and many more.
This week’s special ‘What to Watch’ list includes fun Christmas episodes where our favorite ensemble casts have their own special versions of the holiday.
No matter how much time passes, it’s always a great time to binge watch your favorite TV show family. So even if you’re spending the holiday season by yourself, you will never be alone when you have several TV families to choose from.
Since the holiday break is nearly here, take a look at some of our favorite holiday themed episodes from classic Black sitcoms that will get you in the holiday spirit.
Comment your favorite holiday episode below.
Check out our list of holiday inspired episodes from our favorite Black sitcoms:
What To Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Holiday Episodes To Get You In The Spirit was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Living Single – “Let It Snow Let It Snow Let It Snow…Dammit” (S3, Episode 13)Source:YouTube
The gang takes a trip to the childhood Canadian cabin Overton used to frequent as kid, but a cranky Mountie and a series of mishaps dampen the mood. Regina’s mad at Khadijah for stealing a man she didn’t even want and Kyle and Maxine are running around like horny teens until gift giving goes wrong. But by the end, everyone’s cool and Synclaire helps Overton realize that the people you love are what makes the holidays special.
Disclaimer: This clip is from another episode.
2. The Game – “The Ghost of Derwin Past” (S2, Episode 10)Source:YouTube
Melanie decides to spend Christmas with Dionne. Dionne learns that an endorsement opportunity she pitched has been resurrected.
3. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – “Deck The Halls” (S1, Episode 15)Source:YouTube
Will tries to get Ashley into the Christmas spirit, but his garish decorating annoys the neighbours, especially Evander Holyfield.
4. Family Matters – “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Urkel” (S4, Episode 10)Source:YouTube
Laura and Steve switch bodies after her guardian angel grants her a wish at Christmas.
5. Girlfriends – “Merry Ex-Mas” (S4, Episode 11)Source:YouTube
Maya invites her ex-husband and his new woman to a tree trimming party with the girlfriends.
6. Black-ish – “Black Santa/White Christmas” (S1, Episode 10)Source:YouTube
Dre endeavors to take over the role of office Santa from the head of human resources; Bow gets sick of competing with Ruby over who cooks Christmas Eve dinner.
7. Martin – “Swing Thing” (S4, Episode 13)Source:YouTube
While attending a Christmas party at the invitation of Gina’s client, Martin and Tommy learn the guests are swapping partners.
8. The Bernie Mac Show – “Road to Tradition” (S3, Episode 3)Source:YouTube
When the children become obsessed with gifts, Bernie decides to cancel Christmas altogether. Wanda loses the Christmas spirit when she tries to get everyone on her staff a gift.
9. Kenan & Kel – “Merry Christmas, Kenan” (S1, Episode 11)Source:YouTube
Kenan has been saving up to buy the world’s coolest mountain bike. He learns the true spirit of Christmas when he takes a job as Santa at a department store.
10. One On One – “Everybody Loves Whom?” (S2, Episode 11)Source:YouTube
Flex becomes jealous when he bumps into his ex-wife and her new beau (guest star David Ramsey) at Duane’s Christmas party.