What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Halloween is upon us. This weekend countless spooky season enthusiasts will paint the town bloody red in their Halloween costumes. While others might opt for a night in to watch scary movies with friends. We curated a special “ What to Watch ” list with our haunting friends in mind. Check out our list of 10 Black sitcoms with the best Halloween-themed episodes inside.

In the age old days of network TV (that somewhat still exist), our favorite sitcoms were bound to 22 episodes or more that would include special holiday episodes inclusive to our true day-to-day lives. Halloween is one of the holidays that makes these shows so special with TV characters portraying new characters. Some dress as relevant pop culture icons at the time of the episodes’ air dates. While others keep it classic in popular hero or heroine costumes that the average Jill or Joe might sport.

This special list of Black sitcoms with the best Halloween-themed episodes feature some new and old TV shows. From ABC’s “Abbott Elementary’s” “Candy Zombies” episode to “Martin’s” memorable seance episode titled “The Night He Came Home,” these episodes are not intended to haunt you completely. These episodes are meant to help us laugh our way into the spooky season and dash right into the other Fall and Winter holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. Some other series included in this list are “Insecure,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and “The Parkers.”

There’s a mix of everyone’s favorite sitcom, but if we missed one of yours, don’t hesitate to comment below.

Check out our list of 10 Black sitcoms with the best Halloween-themed episodes below:

