What It Do: Social Media Rides Slab For Paul Wall After White Rapper Disrespect

Another day, another moment where somebody doesn’t treat Paul Wall like the trailblazer he is.
On Monday, a Twitter user decided to give props to the late Mac Miller while shading a whole host of other white rappers in the process.
“Mac Miller was the only white rapper that didn’t try to sound like Eminem,” he wrote.
Mac Miller was the only white rapper that didn’t try to sound like Eminem
— jay (@jaydaagoat) March 8, 2021
Naturally, Twitter decided to give Wall his flowers by bringing up The People’s Champ’s resumé, including showcase performances on “Drive Slow,” “Still Tippin,” “Juice” with Tobe Nwigwe and more. Even Paul had to jump in on the comments himself.
* paul wall has entered the chat *
— Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) March 9, 2021
In an interview with Complex last year, Paul said his goal was never to be considered a “white rapper” but rather just a rapper who did it because his friends, such as Chamillionaire did it. Plus, he always laughed about not even being mentioned on those “Top 100 White Rappers” lists.
“It never crossed my mind that I was the white guy rapping,” he said. “I was best friends with Chamillionaire and whatever he did, I did. If he rapped, I rapped. It was something we did for fun at the track meets or basketball games. Or get in these freestyle cyphers with other schools. Me and Cham rapping together. I did promotions for a lot of people, Def Jam, anybody who I was a fan of, I wanted to work with them. I was a big fan of Cash Money so I hit up Lump who was with them and said, “What can I do to help?” Def Jam with Mean Green and 54, same thing. I wanted to support the team anyway, even before I got with Swishahouse.”
He added, “I mean, of course I knew I was white but I never thought of it like this is something I shouldn’t be doing. Because even though white rappers were out, I wasn’t following them. I followed the footsteps of Scarface, Willie D, Bushwick Bill, Big Pokey, Lil Keke, Fat Pat, Big Moe, and Slim Thug. Those are the people who I was following behind, not the white rappers who came before me. No disrespect intended, I just didn’t follow that lane, I followed this one.”
The moment turned into a full-on moment of praise for Paul, who turns 40 later this week. See some of the best salutes to the OG Swishahouse star below.
RELATED: Paul Wall Gets The Spotlight In Latest ‘Red Bull Studio Sessions’ & Drops New LP ‘SUBCULTURE’
RELATED: Paul Wall & Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee To Host Free COVID-19 Testing Site
What It Do: Social Media Rides Slab For Paul Wall After White Rapper Disrespect was originally published on theboxhouston.com
1.
Em don’t have a song in his catalog that slap harder than paul wall sittin sidewayz— Elaquent™ (@Elaquent) March 9, 2021
2.
Paul Wall once jumped on a Kanye West song and said "The disco ball in my mouth insinuates I'm ballin." He's forever goated.— Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) March 9, 2021
3.
This is one of the hardest verses n hip-hop and Paul Wall doesn’t get the respect he deserves for it pic.twitter.com/qK88ZF2DST— Natomas Slimm (@NatomasSlimm) March 9, 2021
4.
I think it’s important to remember that ‘Grillz’ isn’t just a novelty song about mouth jewelry. It also houses one of Paul Wall’s best verses. Wordplay and punchlines... that rent was DUE. pic.twitter.com/H6EZt3LfPq— jessi (@jessisupreme) March 9, 2021
5.
Since we got Paul Wall trending ❄️ pic.twitter.com/S3PkozUkL6— Nick ¥ (@ThatisNick) March 9, 2021
6.
While the Paul Wall appreciation is going on I would like to direct everyone to one of his newer verses with Tobe Nwigwe. pic.twitter.com/SjvQa04O6O— Andrew Pillow (@AndrewPillow) March 9, 2021
7.
Never disrespect Paul Wall like this again. pic.twitter.com/rGsvZEuOhb https://t.co/huN0qPMXGv— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) March 8, 2021
8.
The Paul Wall appreciation gives me a Houston-type of joy. #twin pic.twitter.com/zx0wzwC25f— All Gas, No Breaks 🤘🏾 (@TheWeatherman33) March 9, 2021
9.
I seen Paul Wall get on a track with prime Kanye West and completely wash him. Stop telling me he’s not the best white rapper ever.— Deuce (@DeuceThomas) March 9, 2021
10.
paul wall got on "drive slow" and was rapping like he was eating breakfast and it was immaculate. one of the performances of our lifetimes— Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) March 9, 2021
11.
Paul Wall didn’t do what the hell he had to do on “Still Tippin” for you to say this https://t.co/PQO7FpyF7a— Mel Smith (@iamMelsmith) March 8, 2021
12.
Y'all fake Hip-hop Head gonna Stop Disrespecting Paul Wall https://t.co/RlpJ9CBlfV pic.twitter.com/8z8HxU9bBL— Realest Lvl. 26 (@Realest101__) March 8, 2021
13.
The Ice Man Paul Wall will be respected in this place. https://t.co/ajWoGjxYcN— The Weekday (@iSlander_Stuff) March 8, 2021
14.
Just say you don’t know who Paul Wall is... https://t.co/N7EC7SguBE— Taj🐉 (@NoMoneyManziel) March 8, 2021
15.
I’m diggin all this Paul Wall appreciation 💖✨ pic.twitter.com/uTEMo5Goxu— shaina sullivan (@Glowwmama_skyn) March 8, 2021
16.
Paul Wall waxed the fuck outta Kanye on his own damn song and it doesn’t get talked about enough for me!— Only Chans Dot Com™ (@BigChanTheDon) March 9, 2021
17.
Also, ALL of Houston (and the rest of Texas) should whoop your ass for disrespecting Paul Wall with this tweet. 😂 https://t.co/D60PUWGtka— Inamorata 💋 (@LaReignStorm) March 9, 2021
18.
mac miller, paul wall & bubba sparxx understood the craft and never overstepped or cried about being white and not being respected as a rapper— dijahsb (@DijahSB) March 9, 2021