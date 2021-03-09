What It Do: Social Media Rides Slab For Paul Wall After White Rapper Disrespect

Another day, another moment where somebody doesn’t treatlike the trailblazer he is.

On Monday, a Twitter user decided to give props to the late Mac Miller while shading a whole host of other white rappers in the process.

“Mac Miller was the only white rapper that didn’t try to sound like Eminem,” he wrote.

Mac Miller was the only white rapper that didn’t try to sound like Eminem — jay (@jaydaagoat) March 8, 2021

Naturally, Twitter decided to give Wall his flowers by bringing up The People’s Champ’s resumé, including showcase performances on “Drive Slow,” “Still Tippin,” “Juice” with Tobe Nwigwe and more. Even Paul had to jump in on the comments himself.

* paul wall has entered the chat * — Paul Wall (@paulwallbaby) March 9, 2021

In an interview with Complex last year, Paul said his goal was never to be considered a “white rapper” but rather just a rapper who did it because his friends, such as Chamillionaire did it. Plus, he always laughed about not even being mentioned on those “Top 100 White Rappers” lists.

“It never crossed my mind that I was the white guy rapping,” he said. “I was best friends with Chamillionaire and whatever he did, I did. If he rapped, I rapped. It was something we did for fun at the track meets or basketball games. Or get in these freestyle cyphers with other schools. Me and Cham rapping together. I did promotions for a lot of people, Def Jam, anybody who I was a fan of, I wanted to work with them. I was a big fan of Cash Money so I hit up Lump who was with them and said, “What can I do to help?” Def Jam with Mean Green and 54, same thing. I wanted to support the team anyway, even before I got with Swishahouse.”

He added, “I mean, of course I knew I was white but I never thought of it like this is something I shouldn’t be doing. Because even though white rappers were out, I wasn’t following them. I followed the footsteps of Scarface, Willie D, Bushwick Bill, Big Pokey, Lil Keke, Fat Pat, Big Moe, and Slim Thug. Those are the people who I was following behind, not the white rappers who came before me. No disrespect intended, I just didn’t follow that lane, I followed this one.”

The moment turned into a full-on moment of praise for Paul, who turns 40 later this week. See some of the best salutes to the OG Swishahouse star below.

