WeWantToPlay: NFL Players Advocate For Safe Return To Playing Via Hashtag

The NFL, like most major sports leagues, is contending with the looming specter of the COVID-19 virus and its damaging effect on resuming live play. With players being told that a return to the filed is imminent, some are speaking out about the current health conditions under the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.
Several of the league’s stars posted messages under the hashtag, highlighting the risks they’ll be facing in the midst of the pandemic. Name such as Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, J.J. Wyatt of the Houston Texans, and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are among the several dozens of athletes who say they’re ready to get their season going but only with the assurance that the spread of the coronavirus is kept at bay.
In Wilson’s case, he’s expected his second child with his wife Ciara and does not want to bring risk to the already delicate process of pregnancy by contracting COVID-19.
We’ve collected some of the NFL players’ tweets under the #WeWantToPlay hashtag below.
1.
Getting ready to report this week hoping the @NFL will come to agreement with the safe and right protocols so we can feel protected playing the sport we love #WeWantToPlay— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 19, 2020
2.
I am concerned.— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 19, 2020
My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start..
And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾
We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay
3.
Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow.#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/xQcjs33zgM— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 19, 2020
4.
You want to watch football this year? Us players need to remain healthy in order to make that happen. The @NFL needs to do their part in order to bring football back safely in 2020. #WeWantToPlay— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) July 19, 2020
5.
A coordinated posting blitz from some of the NFL’s top players calls on the NFL to provide answers and address health concerns. All have the hashtag #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/BwQtxcnLOq— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2020
6.
If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. #WeWantToPlay— Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) July 19, 2020
7.
8.
Why isn’t the NFL listening to the recommendation from their own joint committee? If we want to have a full season it will have to look different. @NFL make the necessary changes. #WeWantToPlay— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 19, 2020
9.
Crazy to see how the NFL is not following the recommendations of its own experts regarding health and safety for Us as players! As of today questions have not been answered and we want to play football. Y’all want to watch football this year?#WeWantToPlay— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 19, 2020
10.
If #AdamSilver can respect the voices and protect his @NBA players why can’t @NFLcommish do the same? Listen to your players. If we want to have a full season it will have to look different with OUR safety as the priority. @NFL make the necessary changes. #WeWantToPlay— DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 19, 2020
11.
What a magical year this was!! Fans won’t have anything like this if the @NFL doesn’t prioritize player safety so we can make it through the end of the season. #wewanttoplay https://t.co/Wabo79JVS7— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) July 19, 2020
12.
It’s crazy to hear the NFL has yet to address major health and safety issues with training camp being 2 weeks away. We want to play football. Make it happen @NFL. Keep us safe!#WeWantToPlay— Kyler Murray (@K1) July 19, 2020
13.
There won’t be an @NFL season if we don’t put players health and safety first. Who’s playing the games if we’re all sick? #WeWanttoPlay— DeForest Buckner (@DeForestBuckner) July 19, 2020
14.
.@NFL Now is the time! We need you to listen to your medical experts and make it safe for us players to play the game we love‼️#WeWantToPlay🙏🏿— Frank Gore (@frankgore) July 19, 2020
15.
Being a champion made me realize how important team is & also how important our families are to our team success. It’s a family game. #WeWantToPlay so let’s find a way to protect us players & our families.— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 19, 2020