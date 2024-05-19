Listen Live
Weird Rules NFL Cheerleaders Have To Follow

Published on May 19, 2024

NFL: AUG 08 Preseason - Falcons at Dolphins


NFL Cheerleaders have to follow some unusual or unconventional rules.

Rules that dictate various aspects of their life, from appearance to behavior both on and off the field.

Some cheerleaders may enjoy the standard they are held to but others may seem that it could be asking too much.

Go ahead and ask yourself, do you think the rules listed below are crazy to have a NFL Cheerleader follow?

This list found on thelist.com.

The post Weird Rules NFL Cheerleaders Have To Follow appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

NFL cheerleaders must look polished at all times



They must maintain an "ideal weight"



NFL cheerleaders pay for their own uniforms



They must hide tattoos and body piercings



They must be careful about what they post on social media



NFL cheerleaders aren't allowed to interact with players



The NFL says no to underwear, yes to gum chewing



They're forbidden from expressing their opinions



They must follow oddly specific rules when eating



Calendar shoots are non-negotiable



They can be fined for breaking the rules


