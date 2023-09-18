RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

WATCH: New Monday Night Football Anthem To Premiere Tonight

ESPN will be showing off a new “Monday Night Football” anthem that will lead into broadcasts for tonights Monday Night Football Matchups.

Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg and drummer Cindy Blackman Santana will cover Phil Collins’ classic song “In The Air Tonight”.

Finding a contemporary way to pump up the millions from home was the challenge, according to video producer Rico Labbe.

“In The Air Tonight” wasn’t decided upon until March 2023.

The recording process took roughly five months according to ESPN. Stapleton and Blackman Santana worked together to nail the drumming sections, while Snoop was responsible for seven different rap sections that will take about 17 seconds total.

take a look below at social medias reactions below to the sneak peak on X.

