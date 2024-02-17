Listen Live
Watch: Mac McClung Wins The AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Published on February 17, 2024

2024 NBA All-Star - State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Mac McClung Wins The AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

The AT&T Slam Dunk Contest was the fourth event of All-Star Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In the first round, players got two dunk attempts and the highest composite score wins. The top two dunkers moved on. Each player got 1:30 to complete the two dunks, and had three attempts total only.

In the final round, there was two more dunk attempts.

Participating players were:

  • Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
  • Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat
  • Mac McClung, Osceola Magic (defending champion)
  • Jacob Toppin, New York Knicks

The Judges were:

  • Dominique Wilkins
  • Fred Jones
  • Gary Payton
  • Mitch Richmond
  • Darnell Hillman

Mac McClung took it home! Call him the back-to-back Slam Dunk contest winner!

Check out highlights from the event below!

The post Watch: Mac McClung Wins The AT&T Slam Dunk Contest appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

1. Mac McClung’s 1st dunk attempt

2. Mac McClung’s 2nd dunk attempt

3. Mac McClungs 3rd dunk attempt

4. Mac McClung’s final dunk attempt to win the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

