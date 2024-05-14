It’s officially diss record season.

Ever since Katt Williams took aim at everybody in the early parts of 2024, the smoke has been on. Celebs are callin’ each other out, and there’s no signs of it slowing down. From Soulja Boy‘s shots at Metro Boomin’ (which pivoted to an online war of words between Souljan and 21 Savage) to the now-infamous rap tracks between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, everybody’s got a problem with, well.. everybody.

RELATED: Shaq Now Has A Diss Record Aimed at Shannon Sharpe [LISTEN]

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Recounts His Hilarious “Beef” With Katt Williams

RELATED: Kanye West and Soulja Boy Squash Beef

Recently, King Combs took aim at 50 Cent for his consistent trolling of King’s dad, Puff Daddy. Of course this is a diss that will likely come and go… which made us think: What happened to all the beefs that didn’t make the culture stop.. what about the ones that came and went?



With that said, here are a dozen rap feuds that you may have forgotten all about.

[VIDEO] 12 Major Hip Hop Beefs You (Probably) Forgot About was originally published on theboxhouston.com