Victoria Monét, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones, And Other Celebs Serve Iconic Looks With Donatella Versace

It’s Oscars weekend, and some of our favorite Black Hollywood starlets are out and about. Gearing up for what is billed as “Hollywood’s Biggest Night,” celebrities have been spotted smiling at parties, toasting the weekend, and serving lewks.

On March 8, several celebrity favorites attended a fabulous pre-Oscar soiree with Donatella Versace and Net-A-Porter. The invite-only event celebrated icons or those the luxury brand “regards as groundbreakers in their fields” and, from pictures, is one of the most fabulous of the season. According to insiders, Donatella invited “attendees to a private residence in Bel Air” with far-reaching city views and “a sunken living room encased in marble.”

The Versace-Net-A-Porter collab broke the traditional pre-Oscar schedule. While hosted in cities from New York City to Shanghai, this past week’s soiree was the first time Versace’s iconic party hit the Academy Awards pre-event circuit.

Versace, Versace, Versace: Victoria Monét and Coco Jones slay in Bel-Air

Invitees to the newer party reflected Versace’s iconic and historic nature. Celebrities in attendance included Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones, Precious Lee, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Victoria Monet, Tiffany Haddish, and Storm Reid.

Most attendees rocked Versace from head to toe. Three-time Grammy winner Victoria Monét stunned in an ice blue ruched vintage Versace dress. Named the Satin Blue Medusa 95, Victoria’s gown was soft, feminine, and glamorous. Kollin Carter worked magic with Versace to style the “On My Mama” singer’s look.

The night’s main musical performer, Coco Jones, also turned heads in the legacy brand. While performing a three-song set, Coco wore a sequin black and silver mini dress. With large sequin squares, a square neckline, and a daring hemline, Coco’s ‘fit was flirty and fun.

As Oscar weekend leads to tonight’s pinnacle event, there is nothing like seeing over-the-top fashion, dope celebrities, and custom looks. Keep scrolling for other Black Hollywood IT GIRL looks from the night.

