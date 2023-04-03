Victoria Monét Kicks Off First Headlining Solo Concert At Spotify’s R&B First Nights in LA [Gallery]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

On Friday (Mar. 31), Spotify kicked off the R&B First Nights Concert series with singer-songwriter Victoria Monét in Los Angeles for her first-ever headlining performance. Countless fans and notable celebrities packed out El Rey to watch and celebrate the momentous occasion. Check out photos from the special night inside.

Fans filled the concert room at El Rey to watch Victoria’s first ever headlining show. To everyone’s surprise, the star previewed a brand new track from her upcoming album JAGUAR II along with performing staple fan favorites “Smoke,” “Coastin’,” and “Moment.”

Monét’s top fans on Spotify were invited to attend the special evening alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Celebrities and Victoria Monét fans like Karreuche, Lauren Jauregui, Marsai Martin, Ravyn Lenae, Muni Long, Ty Dolla$ign, Leon Thomas, Kelela, and Amber P Riley were among some of the VIP guests in attendance.

The show is a part of Spotify’s R&B First Nights, which is an all-new program aimed at supporting and amplifying the constantly evolving genre of R&B and providing fans with new ways to connect with the genre’s rising stars.

Monét has cemented herself in the music industry as one of the biggest writers, crafting hit records for artists like Ariana Grande. Now, she’s fully stepping into her own artist destiny with a dedicated fanbase supporting her along the way.

The singer and songwriter looked stunning the entire night. Her celebrity friends were eager to praise her after such a historic night and legendary performance.

Check out a gallery of photos from Victoria Monét’s first ever solo concert in LA hosted by Spotify below:

