Usher to Replace Diddy at Roots Picnic; Philly Has Mixed Emotions

Many ticketholders for this years Roots Picnic are disappointed to learn that this years headliner, Diddy, was scratched from the lineup with the concert being two weeks away.

The announced was made only hours ago as the curator of the event, Roots member QuestLove, took to instagram to let the concertgoers know that they had to pivot due to the last minute change.

“We are sad to announce that we won’t be rockin w Diddy this go round for the #RootsPicnic” QuestLove penned on social media. “But we are ecstatic to announce to you all that we just added #Usher to the picnic (Sunday June 4th!)”

Although originally disappointed, with some mixed reactions being that Usher previously headlined the Roots Picnic before, Philly fans and concertgoers overall seem to be excited about the last minute substitution.

