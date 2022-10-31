Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Alicia Keys and Rapper/Poet J. Ivy entertained the crowd along with appearances from some of our Reach Media personalities Lore’l, Rickey Smiley, D.L. Hughley, Erica Campbell, and Amanda Seales. Check out some of the amazing moments below.

Urban One is the largest distributor of urban content in the country. For more than 40 years, Urban One has been the leading voice speaking to Black America. First, as the largest local urban radio network. Then, as the largest syndicator of urban programming. Urban One is the largest and only Black-owned and operated fully integrated media company in the country. We proudly wear our banner and lift our voices as we ‘Represent Black Culture’ boldly, courageously, and unapologetically.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Urban One Celebrates One Night of Black Culture at Fall Showcase [PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One Celebrates One Night of Black Culture at Fall Showcase alfred liggins

2. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

3. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

4. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

5. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

6. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

7. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

8. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

9. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

10. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

11. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

12. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

13. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

14. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

15. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

16. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

17. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

18. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

19. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

20. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

21. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

22. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

23. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

24. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

25. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

26. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

27. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

28. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

29. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

30. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

31. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

32. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

33. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

34. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

35. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

36. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

37. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

38. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

39. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

40. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

41. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

42. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

43. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

44. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

45. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

46. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

47. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

48. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

49. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

50. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

51. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

52. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

53. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

54. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

55. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

56. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

57. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

58. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

59. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

60. ONE Night of Black Culture Source:Urban One Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers and rand decision makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.