Up & Literally Stuck: Tessica Brown AKA Gorilla Glue Girl Considering Legal Action, Gorilla Glue Issues Statement

If you thought the ongoing saga of Tessica Brown, better known as Gorilla Glue Girl, was going away, think again. After it came out that Brown was considering legal action, Gorilla Glue issued a public statement repeating its usage warnings on their packages while wishing Brown a speedy recovery.
Brown, who is reportedly 40, has retained the services of an attorney to examine a possible lawsuit against Gorilla Glue. To catch those up who may be living in some remote village in the mountains without the Internet, Brown has become something of a nationwide sensation after posting a now-viral video of her explaining a month-long ordeal of applying the industrial adhesive to her scalp.
While she was initially made the butt of jokes, Brown began to garner sympathy from the likes of Chance The Rapper and others online who hoped that there would be a positive resolution. Brown posted images of her visit to her local emergency room and has been keeping her supporters and outside observers abreast of her moves.
With Brown’s reported legal offensive possibly in the works, Gorilla Glue has decided to get ahead of the chatter and issued a statement via its Twitter account.
“We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best,” read the caption Gorilla Glue’s tweet which featured a fuller statement.
We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc
— Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021
With Gorilla Glue’s statement going wide along with Brown’s Instagram page announcing that she now has management, some folks are thinking this is all one big gag while others are still quite concerned for Brown’s hair outcome. She hasn’t shown any updates to her scalp via Instagram as of this writing but we’ll update this story as soon as we learn more.
We’ve got the latest reaction to all the fuss below.
